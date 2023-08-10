Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 298,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 911,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 394,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,242. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $641.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

