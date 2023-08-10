Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $197.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $183.70. 273,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,672. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $184.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average is $158.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $30.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

