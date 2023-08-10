Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,111,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,266 shares of company stock worth $23,150,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

