Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 107.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.53. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

