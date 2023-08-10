Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alteryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alteryx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of AYX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.53. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,966,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,242,000 after buying an additional 370,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alteryx by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

