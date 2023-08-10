Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,053. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$929.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.49.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.4798387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
