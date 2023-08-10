Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 314,327 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5,863.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,327 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $131,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
DE traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.42. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.
View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
