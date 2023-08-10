Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 314,327 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5,863.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,327 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $131,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.42. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.