Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,013 shares of company stock worth $2,468,504. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,465. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

