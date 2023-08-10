Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $5,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,272,923.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,547 shares of company stock worth $13,327,384. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.51. 910,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

