Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $289.56 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,124,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287,191 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 6.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of America worth $289,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,903,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,090,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.