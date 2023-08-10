Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stock Position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY remained flat at $75.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.04. Formula Systems has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Formula Systems (1985) Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

