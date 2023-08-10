Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,043,214 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043,214 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TBLA. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,833 shares of company stock worth $380,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,396. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.58. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

