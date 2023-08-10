Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 579 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.98. 933,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

