Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 74,796 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,796 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.10% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

