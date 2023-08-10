Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $2.25 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE TAK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 2,329,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

