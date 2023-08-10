Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of Amdocs worth $69,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,128,000 after purchasing an additional 66,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,358,000 after purchasing an additional 464,732 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

