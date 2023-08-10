American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 412,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,162. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,057,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

