American Planning Services Inc. Sells 24,623 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

American Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,623 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 8.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Planning Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 257,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,990,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 146,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,053 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

