AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AmeriCann Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACAN traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 6,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
AmeriCann Company Profile
