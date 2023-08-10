AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AmeriCann Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACAN traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 6,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

