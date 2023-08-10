Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.64.

COLD traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -209.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

