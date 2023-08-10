Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Boosted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2,784.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,769 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3,600.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 32.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.62. 344,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

