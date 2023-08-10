Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

