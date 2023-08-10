Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

