Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) PT Raised to $6.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.

AMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

