Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $71.00. Approximately 397,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 365,271 shares.The stock last traded at $57.60 and had previously closed at $62.21.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
