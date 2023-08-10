Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $453,395.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,347.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

See Also

