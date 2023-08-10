Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $11.09. Amplitude shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 102,356 shares traded.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $763,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,856.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $763,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,856.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

