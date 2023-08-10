Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $10.64

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWOU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
2U Trading Down 28.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $3.05 on Thursday. 2U has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.22.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 2U
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.