Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $10.64

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $3.05 on Thursday. 2U has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

