Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price at $109.60

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,319.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $128.28.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 26.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

