Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price at $18.96

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

AAL opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

