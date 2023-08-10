Analysts Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Target Price at $368.75

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

