Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $19.89

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
IRT opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.99.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
