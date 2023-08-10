Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $19.89

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,818,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,049,000 after acquiring an additional 689,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,218,000 after purchasing an additional 376,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,661,000 after buying an additional 1,002,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

