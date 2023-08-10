Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 5,886.25

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,870 ($75.02).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.23) to GBX 6,300 ($80.51) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.76) to GBX 5,390 ($68.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.7 %
InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,080.75%.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
