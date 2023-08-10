Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) PT at GBX 246.80

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.80 ($3.15).

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.80) to GBX 209 ($2.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 295 ($3.77) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

