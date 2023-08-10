Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $68.43

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.43.
Several research firms have recently commented on STNG. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Shares of STNG stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.
