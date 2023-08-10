Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $68.43

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNG. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 280.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 122,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $22,702,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $5,068,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

