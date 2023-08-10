Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Angi Stock Down 33.1 %

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. 6,224,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,933. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Angi has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 26,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.77.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

