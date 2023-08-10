ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANIP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.78. 68,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $604,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,232,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,786,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,153,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,457 shares of company stock worth $6,488,963 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 449,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

