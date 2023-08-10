Ankr Price Tops $0.0243 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $243.29 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013823 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,473.85 or 1.00007001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002243 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02429618 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $9,283,373.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

