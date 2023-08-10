Ann Manix Sells 2,000 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Ann Manix sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $43,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714. CompX International Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $280.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter.

CompX International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CompX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Further Reading

