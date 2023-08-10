Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Brooks J. Klimley Sells 5,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 1,582,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,691. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $25,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 1,879,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

