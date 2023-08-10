Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,691. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

