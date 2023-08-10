Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Position Trimmed by Oslo Asset Management AS

Oslo Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up 4.0% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 103,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

