AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

NYSE APP traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,101,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,705. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433 over the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

