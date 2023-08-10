AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Issues Earnings Results

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
AppLovin Stock Up 23.4 %
NYSE:APP traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 13,785,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -166.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock valued at $682,874,433. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on APP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.74.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
