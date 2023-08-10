AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Issues Earnings Results

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AppLovin Stock Up 23.4 %

NYSE:APP traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 13,785,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -166.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock valued at $682,874,433. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.74.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

