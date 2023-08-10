Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, an increase of 427.5% from the July 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,774. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

