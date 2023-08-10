Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Guggenheim

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

ARHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Arhaus stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 437,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 96,207 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

