Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 395.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:ARRJF remained flat at $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

