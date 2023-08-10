Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.95 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $48.95 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001905 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002620 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,838,928 coins and its circulating supply is 174,837,912 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

