Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.75 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,257. The company has a market capitalization of $939.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.61 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 978.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

