Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,450 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

